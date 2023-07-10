Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

EA Sports UFC 5

EA Sports UFC 5 officially announced

But we won't get to see it until September.

EA Sports UFC 4 was released 2020 and was met with fairly mixed reviews. But this isn't the typical annual EA franchise, and each new installation is more than just a current roster and a new gimmick tacked on.

This means we haven't gotten a proper sequel for three years as development takes time, and therefore we are very pleased to inform you that we're about to get a new installation in this series. A short teaser was shared on Instagram during the weekend, announcing EA Sports UFC 5, which is getting a proper content reveal in September.

Something to look forward to, perhaps? Is there anything in particular you are hoping for?

