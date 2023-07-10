EA Sports UFC 5 officially announced

EA Sports UFC 4 was released 2020 and was met with fairly mixed reviews. But this isn't the typical annual EA franchise, and each new installation is more than just a current roster and a new gimmick tacked on.

This means we haven't gotten a proper sequel for three years as development takes time, and therefore we are very pleased to inform you that we're about to get a new installation in this series. A short teaser was shared on Instagram during the weekend, announcing EA Sports UFC 5, which is getting a proper content reveal in September.

Something to look forward to, perhaps? Is there anything in particular you are hoping for?