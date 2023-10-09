Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

EA Sports UFC 5

EA Sports UFC 5 gets an official deep dive video

This one really covers everything you should know.

HQ

Late this month, on October 27, EA is opening a can of good old fashioned whoop-ass with the release of EA Sports UFC 5. We already know it has changed game-engine to Frostbite, which will bring enormous graphical enhancements, but it's not only about what you can see that has been improved this time.

We have now gotten a lengthy video of 12+ minutes with a deep dive official presentation. Here we are treated to a rundown of finishers, how the fighters are affected by damage, signature walkouts and a whole lot more.

If you love UFC and looks forward to EA Sports UFC 5 - you should absolutely check this video out.

HQ
EA Sports UFC 5

