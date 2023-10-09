EA Sports UFC 5 gets an official deep dive video

HQ

Late this month, on October 27, EA is opening a can of good old fashioned whoop-ass with the release of EA Sports UFC 5. We already know it has changed game-engine to Frostbite, which will bring enormous graphical enhancements, but it's not only about what you can see that has been improved this time.

We have now gotten a lengthy video of 12+ minutes with a deep dive official presentation. Here we are treated to a rundown of finishers, how the fighters are affected by damage, signature walkouts and a whole lot more.

If you love UFC and looks forward to EA Sports UFC 5 - you should absolutely check this video out.