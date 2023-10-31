Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

EA Sports UFC 5

EA Sports UFC 5 added as a dynamic background for Xbox Series S/X

It looks like a live-shot from a UFC-event.

HQ

EA Sports UFC 5 was released late last week, giving people who have been craving to punch people in the face a golden opportunity to do so. It was met with fairy positive reviews from media while the gamers doesn't seem to be as impressed, judging by the user score of 3.4 on Metacritic.

But if you have an Xbox, still love the game or just UFC in general, EA has something in store for you. They have now added a dynamic background for Xbox Series S/X, which is totally free to use. You can check out what it looks live in the X post below, which also explains how you can select it from the dashboard.

