So which team was the most used one in FIFA 22, who were the top player by touchdowns in Madden NFL 22, what was the most popular matchup in UFC 4 and who was the top player in NHL 22? EA has now revealed all this and more stats from 2021 in a handy infographic, which you can check out below.

Does it look as you expected or does anything in particular stand out to you?