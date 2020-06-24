EA Sports shares gameplay deep dive with Madden NFL 21

You're watching Advertisements

EA just released what they're calling a Gameplay Deep Dive into all things Madden NFL 21, wherein they show off the new features coming in this year's iteration of the American football sim. However, after watching it through, we must say that a lot of it looks really familiar, and in typical Madden fashion, some new features have been removed and older ones have made a comeback, this time under a new name.

Other features have been moved around, so your pass rush moves are now made with the analog stick and triggers instead of the regular buttons - we're not convinced that this will make much of a difference. One point of interest this year seems to be a better way to celebrate and troll other players, which isn't really what was missing in the Madden series either, but it could be fun.

We still remember the lacklustre effort from last year, and Madden NFL 21 still has a lot to do if it's going to be a significant improvement over its predecessor. Take a look below.