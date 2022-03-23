Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
EA Sports PGA Tour

EA Sports PGA Tour will be coming next spring now

The sporting title has been delayed an entire year.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

EA has announced that its revival of its golfing series, EA Sports PGA Tour will in fact not be coming this year, despite the game once having a spring 2022 release window. Instead, the game will now be coming an entire year later, in spring 2023.

As for the reason for the delay, that remains unknown, but as the annual Masters golf tournament, one of the bigger golfing tournaments of the year, usually takes place during early April each year, all signs are pointing toward EA Sports PGA Tour aiming to launch around that time.

While we won't be getting an EA Sports golf game this year, while nothing official has been announced, 2K did make a deal with Tiger Woods to have the golfing legend tied to its golf franchise, and with PGA Tour 2K21 getting close to its one-year anniversary, it wouldn't be crazy to assume that 2022's instalment is on the way.

EA Sports PGA Tour

Related texts



Loading next content