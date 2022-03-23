EA Sports PGA Tour will be coming next spring now

EA has announced that its revival of its golfing series, EA Sports PGA Tour will in fact not be coming this year, despite the game once having a spring 2022 release window. Instead, the game will now be coming an entire year later, in spring 2023.

As for the reason for the delay, that remains unknown, but as the annual Masters golf tournament, one of the bigger golfing tournaments of the year, usually takes place during early April each year, all signs are pointing toward EA Sports PGA Tour aiming to launch around that time.

While we won't be getting an EA Sports golf game this year, while nothing official has been announced, 2K did make a deal with Tiger Woods to have the golfing legend tied to its golf franchise, and with PGA Tour 2K21 getting close to its one-year anniversary, it wouldn't be crazy to assume that 2022's instalment is on the way.