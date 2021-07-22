EA Sports PGA Tour to bring an authentic representation of women's golf

EA Sports has announced that it has partnered with the LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association) to bring an authentic representation of women's golf to its upcoming return to golf games, EA Sports PGA Tour.

This announcement marks the next stage of a "long-term partnership" between EA and the LPGA that will see the inclusion of The Amundi Evian Championship (the longest-running women's sports association) and one of its five major championships, in the game. We're told that starting from Spring 2022, every EA Sports PGA Tour player will be able to tee-off as a female golfer at the Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France.

"I'm beyond excited to be included as one of the female golfers in EA SPORTS PGA TOUR," said Jin Young Ko, professional golfer, and winner of The 2019 Amundi Evian Championship. "Women's golf is growing so fast and having us included in this game is a great opportunity to reach fans all around the world. I can't wait to see how it turns out - and I can't wait to play the game!"

Although EA explicitly mentioned that from Spring 2022 we can look forward to seeing the LPGA in the game, we still don't have an exact release date for EA Sports PGA Tour.

In other EA news, the publisher's big conference for the year, EA Play Live is taking place later today, starting with a pre-show at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST.