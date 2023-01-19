EA Sports PGA Tour launches in March

HQ

EA has announced the official launch date for their upcoming golf game, EA Sports PGA Tour. Set to arrive on March 24, 2023, the title will be coming to PC, Xbox Series, and PS5.

This comes just as a new trailer has also been released for the game, which shows off some gameplay and what the title will be offering when it arrives in a few months time.

Looking toward release, EA has announced the two editions of EA Sports PGA Tour that will be available. The base edition will of course contain just the game, and the Deluxe Edition will also offer three days of Early Access, as well as early access to the Augusta National course, plus an XP token, The Masters cosmetic gear, Grand Slam cosmetics, a Scotty Cameron putter, The Players cosmetic gear, and a bunch of premium points to acquire some further cosmetic goodies.

And if all of this isn't enough EA Sports PGA Tour to delve into, we've recently published a preview on the game, where you can find further information about how the golf game will be shaping up.