EA Sports PGA Tour has been delayed indefinitely

It was originally planned to release in spring 2022.

Alongside a slew of other delays, EA has announced that its upcoming PGA Tour golf title has been pushed back to an unconfirmed date. This news comes as quite a surprise, as the game wasn't expected to launch until spring 2022.

Sharing the delay on Twitter, EA said: "Hey golf fans, we wanted to let you know that we are shifting the launch date of EA Sports PGA Tour. We're excited to bring championship golf to you and will be providing more information on our launch plans in the coming months."

EA Sports PGA Tour, if you are unaware, was first announced in March of this year. It has been crafted using the Frostbite engine, and it will be the first entry in the series to arrive on next-gen machines. EA also reported recently that it had teamed up with the LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association) to allow for a more authentic representation of women's golf in the game. Due to this partnership, PGA Tour will see the inclusion of The Amundi Evian Championship (the longest-running women's sports association).

Are you disappointed to hear of this delay?

