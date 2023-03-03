Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

EA Sports PGA Tour gets delayed to April

We won't be golfing this month after all.

With mere three weeks until launch, I'm guessing most of you have started to get more and more excited for the launch of EA Sports PGA Tour, and the idea of a delay hadn't even crossed your minds. That makes tonight's announcement all the more disappointing.

EA has announced EA Sports PGA Tour is getting delayed from March 24 to April 7 because the developers need a couple of weeks to polish the experience. It doesn't exactly hurt that this means the game will launch alongside the Masters Tournament either. Some of you will actually get to warm up to the real-life golfing, as the early access launch included with special editions of the game starts on April 4.

