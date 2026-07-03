EA Sports names FC Pro World Championship trophy after Diogo Jota

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As you may be aware if you've been following Gamereactor's Sports coverage, today marks the one-year anniversary of the tragic passing of professional Portuguese footballer Diogo Jota. The star player died in a car crash on July 3, 2025, where both he and his brother lost their lives. In the weeks and months that followed, stars from the beautiful game all around the world paid tribute to Jota, including his Liverpool FC teammates, and now EA Sports is also paying homage to the deceased striker.

Electronic Arts has announced that the EA Sports FC Pro World Championship trophy is officially being renamed to honour Jota. It will now be known as the Diogo Jota FC Pro World Championship Trophy, with this illustrious piece of silverware, the premier trophy of the competitive EA FC season, set to be handed out on July 26 as part of the Finals event for the tournament in France.

Speaking about making this a reality, EA explains: "With his family's blessing, the trophy has been renamed in recognition of Diogo's love for EA SPORTS FC and his passion for esports - both as a competitor and as the founder of his own esports team.

"It will be lifted for the first time this summer at the FC Pro World Championship. We will continue working with Diogo's family to find meaningful ways to honour his legacy. Our thoughts remain with his family, friends, teammates, and everyone who knew and admired him."

This all comes following Liverpool FC unveiling a sculpture honouring Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, while the Portuguese national side also named the late Jota in their team list too.