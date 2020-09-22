EA Sports leaves demo for FIFA 21 on the bench

You're watching Advertisements

FIFA 21 will be available for EA Play pre-orderers in a couple of days and some of our editors are feverishly wondering why EA Sports is not bombarding us with information about the upcoming football game. The developers are unusually quiet because - we suspect - they too struggle under the changed situation we find ourselves in. In 2020, not only will there be a new console generation, to which the game has to be ported to in the next few weeks, but Covid-19 continues to affect the world, too. It is therefore not that surprising that there won't be a playable demo for the popular soccer game this year.

In the evening, EA Sports reached out via social media to let players know about its decision. Instead of producing the demo, the team wants to focus its overstrained capacities on more immediate goals, such as ensuring the "best quality of the game" on every platform. On October 9, FIFA 21 will release on all current consoles (as well as on PC). A month later the Xbox Series consoles will kick-off just a couple of days before PlayStation 5 enters the field.