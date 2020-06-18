EA Sports is all set to reveal FIFA 21

If there were any doubts that FIFA 21 will be one of the games revealed during tonight's (well, technically it's tomorrow's) EA Play Live, those doubts have now been crushed by the EA Sports Twitter account, which has changed its profile and background to the official FIFA 21 logo.

EA Sports has also confirmed that FIFA 21 will be released for PS5 and Xbox Series X and that Volta mode, which premiered on FIFA 20, will return for FIFA 21. As for more specific details of FIFA Ultimate Team, Pro Clubs, and other modes, they will be revealed between July and August.

EA Play Live is set for midnight BST (01:00am CEST), and you can watch it via the official website. Will you stay up for the reveal?