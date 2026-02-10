EA Sports FC to appear at 2026 Esports Nations Cup: Here is the schedule and format

HQ

The Esports World Cup Foundation has announced yet another game that will be featured at the Esports Nations Cup in November. The festival will see countries competing instead of clubs like at the Esports World Cup in the summer, but both will be hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

As for the game that has now been confirmed, we're told that EA Sports FC will be present at the event, which seemingly implies that EA Sports FC 27 will be the chosen title, as typically new EA FC games arrive in September.

With the game being featured, we're told that the tournament will be run between November 17 and 22 and will see 128 players featured. The players that qualify will be determined over the summer through a series of online qualifiers that happen between July 27 and August 2. Granted, out of the 128 total players, only 56 qualifier spots are on offer, plus a further eight wildcard spots, with 64 spots handed out to directly invited stars of the esport.

Otherwise, we're told that the players will be seeded into a group phase first spanning eight players per group where only four players will survive per group. This phase will feature best-of-one action, a reflection of the knockout playoffs bracket that follows that will whittle down the competition until only two remain for a gripping grand final.

Will you be tuning into the Esports Nations Cup between November 2-29?