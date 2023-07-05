EA Sports FC seemingly set to launch on September 29

We already knew EA Sports is set to fully unveil EA Sports FC, the first football game from EA without the FIFA label on it, later this month, but a sneaky devil took the kick-off before the publisher was ready.

The usually very reliable billbil-kun claims that EA Sports FC 24 is set to launch on the 29th of September. EA hasn't changed its successful recipe especially much, however, as you can get the game on the 22nd of September by buying the Ultimate Edition. Expect to get an official confirmation of this and more in a few days.