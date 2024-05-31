EA Sports FC Pro World Championship to be held in Berlin this July

HQ

EA has just revealed a boatload of bits of information in regard to the 2024 EA Sports FC Pro World Championship. The major tournament will be coming to Germany just in time for Euro 2024, which by this point will be nearing its conclusion.

The tournament will be held in Berlin's Uber Eats Music Hall between July 10-13 (the Euro finals are on July 14), and will see qualified competitors fighting over a slice of a $1 million prize pool. The event will feature a live audience on July 12-13, and ticketing information will be shared in the future.

As for who will be in attendance, the top 20 ranked players from the regional FC Pro Leagues will compete in a Play-In event on July 10 to earn one of eight remaining slots in the 32-player three-day global finals tournament (where 24 players have already secured their spots through previous qualifiers).

