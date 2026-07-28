EA Sports FC Pro Mobile World Championship to be held in South Korea in October

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The official host countries, cities, venues, and dates for the EA Sports FC Pro Mobile Mid-Season Playoffs and World Championship has now been confirmed. Both events will be taking the action to Asia, with both Thailand and South Korea named as the hosting countries.

For the Mid-Season Playoffs, this will be happening as soon as August 6-9, with the action planned for the Kantana Post Production Studio in Bangkok. This will be the tournament where the first-ever international title holder for EA Sports FC Mobile will be determined and $100,000 in prize money will be dished out.

Afterwards, the World Championship will be returning to Asia between October 19-25 for a slate of action featured at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza Showroom in Seoul. More information on the plans (including ticketing) for this event will be shared in the future, but we do know $250,000 will be on the line, as will the first-ever FC Pro Mobile World Championship trophy.

In terms of the coming Mid-Season Playoffs, the 24 qualified players have been revealed, with the following set to be present.