EA Sports FC loot boxes is not a form of gambling, according to Austrian Supreme Court

HQ

The debate about loot boxes and whether or not the controversial system is in fact a form of gambling has been a tense one to follow for a very long time, and clearly the end to this discussion is not in sight.

Now, the Supreme Court of Austria has made a judgement on this front and how loot boxes aren't actually a form of gambling, as rather they require player skill and initiative to master them. This information was picked up by GamesMarkt (thanks, GamesIndustry), where the official ruling expressed the following.

"In this video game, despite the random allocation of individual digital content from the Packs, the human player can use their own skills to control the course of the game with a probability suitable for success, thus establishing a rational expectation of winning".

The loot boxes in question pertain to the Ultimate Team mode that has been used in EA Sports FC and FIFA titles prior. It's a mechanic where players collect cards unlocked from loot boxes, and use the cards to build a strong team of players that can compete in online matches.

Speaking about this ruling, EA has issued a statement that adds: "We welcome the decision from the Austrian Supreme Court confirming that EA SPORTS FC and the FC Ultimate Team mode do not constitute gambling. The decision, which is final, brings much needed clarity to both industry and Austrian players."

Do you regard loot boxes as gambling or not?