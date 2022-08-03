Cookies

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
news

EA Sports FC gets exclusive naming rights for all LaLiga competitions starting next year

EA has entered into a multi-year partnership with the Spanish football body to ensure that tournaments related to the league are exclusive to EA's first football game without the FIFA name.

HQ

EA has entered into a multi-year partnership with the Spanish football body, LaLiga, a deal that will see EA Sports FC (the first EA football game without the FIFA name) getting exclusive rights to any tournament and competition relating to the league.

Starting in the 2023/24 season, around when EA Sports FC is expected to be released, as a press release states, the deal "will include title naming rights for all LaLiga competitions, a complete rebrand of LaLiga with EA SPORTS including all logos, graphics, fonts and other visual elements, while also delivering new in-game integration, broadcast highlights, and joint commitments to supporting grassroots initiatives."

This deal will also include the first and second divisions relating to LaLiga, meaning don't expect to see any official LaLiga branding in eFootball come next summer.

"EA SPORTS represents the cutting edge of interactive football experiences while LaLiga is at the forefront of actual football competitions with unmatched in-person, broadcast and digital fan experiences," said Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga. "We have been strategic partners with EA SPORTS for years and this expanded agreement is a commitment to providing the next level of innovation to all football fans, a fusion between the virtual and real worlds of football."

It should be known that this exclusivity deal is solely for tournaments and competitions relating to LaLiga, meaning this doesn't mean that FC Barcelona or Real Madrid are EA Sports FC-exclusive clubs - or at least they aren't yet.

