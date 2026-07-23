EA Sports FC 27 will come in three versions, Jude Bellingham joins Kylian Mbappé on cover of Ultimate Plus Edition

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For the past two years, Real Madrid has essentially commanded the attention of fans around the world when it comes to EA Sports FC games, as Jude Bellingham was the cover star for EA Sports FC 25 to mark his second season with the Spanish titans. The English midfielder was then joined by Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala for the EA Sports FC 26 cover, and most recently we have been informed Kylian Mbappé returns to the cover for EA Sports FC 27, for his third season as a Real Madrid star. It turns out he won't be the only Real Madrid player gracing this year's cover...

EA has just revealed another edition for this year's title, following up to the Standard and Ultimate Editions that were previously revealed. This will be the first time three iterations of the game have ever been launched in one go, with this other option being dubbed the Ultimate Plus Edition.

As for the contents of this edition, no more has been shared, but there is a wider reveal happening this afternoon, so no doubt your questions will be answered imminently.

In terms of the cover for the Ultimate Plus Edition, Mbappé plays his part as expected, but for the third year running we also find Bellingham on the cover, making for a Real Madrid double-whammy. Check it out below.