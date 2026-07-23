EA Sports FC 27 to launch in September, will offer "a new social football playground" called The Grounds

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We were promised a more significant reveal for EA Sports FC 27 today, all when the game was presented and Kylian Mbappé was revealed as the Ultimate Edition cover star for the project. Since then, we've learned Mbappé will also star on the Standard Edition cover (a version that teases the long-rumoured 'open-world'), and that he's being joined by Real Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham on the Ultimate Plus Edition cover, for the first time three editions of an EA FC game has ever been offered at once. Now we also have a ton of other information and news to spotlight.

For one, we're told EA Sports FC 27 will offer a slate of new ways to play. This includes The Grounds, a mode described as "a new social football playground," and which is an expansion of the Clubs experience. It offers three distinct regions to explore inspired by football heritage, will span "casual, fast-paced kickabouts to top-tier competition," and will include customisable elements where the player can progress and personalise their own character on and off the pitch while being guided by mentors such as Mbappé, Chloe Kelly, Paulo Dybala, and Alex Hunter.

To add to this, the Career Transfer Market is being rebuilt to be "faster, smarter, and more dynamic than ever." The aim is to improve Manager Career by enhancing TransferRoom, seeing player values influenced by club buying power, player potential, ratings, and form. There are even promises of new negotiation tactics, bidding wars, and a streamlined transfer process, with rival clubs signing players more strategically.

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Naturally, there will also be tweaks to Football Ultimate Team (FUT), specifically in the all-new Gallery, which lets you immortalise your club and essentially make more out of collecting the various cards to complete Sets spanning past and present eras of football. You can even increase the level of your Gallery by doing so to earn rewards and enhance your club's identity.

EA hasn't particularly shined the spotlight on gameplay-specific adjustments, but we are told "community-driven gameplay improvements" are in store to enhance "control and fluidity, featuring dynamic corners, stronger attacking awareness, and rebalanced AI defending, contributing to a more player-focused experience."

As for the launch plans for EA Sports FC 27, the game will debut on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 1, and Switch 2 all on September 25. There will be a week of Early Access for Ultimate and Ultimate Plus Edition owners starting from September 18, and we know what you're thinking; what separates these two versions? See the differences between the two iterations below.

EA Sports FC 27 Ultimate Edition contents:



A copy of the game



6,000 FC Points over three drops



Player Evo additional slot



Two double AXP 10-match consumables



Pre-order challenges



Three Icons/Heroes, non-exclusive in Career



Five additional Challenge Creation slots in Manager Live



EA Sports FC 27 Ultimate Plus Edition contents:



A copy of the game



10,000 FC Points over five monthly drops



Player Evo additional slot



Two double AXP 10-match consumables



Pre-order challenges



Three Icons/Heroes, non-exclusive in Career



Five additional Challenge Creation slots in Manager Live



Player Evo for EA Sports FC 26 to boost physical attributes to 99



Both versions will also be able to take advantage of the seven-days of Early Access should a buyer pre-order by September 24 (which mostly defeats the point if you wait this long), but there are added bonuses should you pre-order in good time too. If you pre-order by August 31, you will also get an 85+ overall Icon item to use in FUT, and if you pre-order by September 24, you will also get the Season 1 Premium Pass. This applies to both Ultimate versions, but the Ultimate Plus Edition takes things a step further, by also offering Premium Passes for Seasons 1-5 and a Hall of FUT card based on one of five options you can see below. The catch is the Ultimate Plus Edition is only available until August 31, as after you'll need to choose between one of the other two versions of the game.

So with all of this in mind, will you be snagging one of the various editions of EA Sports FC 27?