EA Sports FC 27 Preview: What changes can we expect in Career Mode and gameplay?

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It's that time of the year where Electronic Arts shares a ton of new information about the next chapter in the EA Sports FC series. If you're a fan of the football video games, it's a Christmas-come-early time of year, but if you're not, it can feel a little overwhelming and fatiguing to have so much information crammed down your throat that seems to be no different to what came before. It's an understandable belief that EA Sports FC games don't change much each year, because on the surface this is frankly accurate, but when you begin looking into the details you realise how significantly EA goes back to the drawing board, if you will, with each instalment.

To this end, while we recently spoke about our time playing the new The Grounds mode and gave some early impressions on the gameplay, all in the form of a detailed and dedicated preview, now we can hone in on the Career Mode in all of its glory. But before we touch on that, we figured you might want a more in-depth explanation of the broad slate of gameplay adjustments and what this means for EA Sports FC 27 across all modes.

What to expect from EA Sports FC 27's gameplay changes

For the most part, the changes come in reducing the effectiveness of AI defending and providing players with more creative options when attacking. As part of a lengthy brief, EA talked through a variety of new or adjusted features, which we'll spotlight to greater effect.

The first element was regarded as Attacking Spatial Awareness and revolves around ensuring attackers make fewer mistakes. Decisive runs are being introduced to aid in key and dangerous attacks; pass and follow is being offered so players can pass a ball and then push forward into open space to drag a defender with them to create room; triggered curved runs are coming to allow attackers to hold the ball for longer to enable a passing lane to open; offside awareness aims to keep players onside more often; and triggered runs will give players more control over driving players forward.

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Adding to this is tweaked AI defending where there will be a reduction of AI auto-tackles and AI pressure, ensuring the computer gives you more space to be creative while asking the player to take more control to effectively defend. Contain distance is also dropping to give attackers more dribbling room, while the range of manual tackles is increasing, and when a ball is intercepted it shouldn't bounce back to the opposing team anymore thanks to a new control system. Essentially, expect less suffocating AI defenders.

Then there's the responsiveness category where the aim is to increase the fluidity of play by seeing passers immediately pushing forward and attacking to provide more options. This, matched up with smoother and faster attacking animations, should make attackers more dangerous. However, on the defending side, jockeying is now becoming more responsive for manually-controlled players to give defenders an extra edge and more bite.

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Bad news, Arsenal fans, EA is changing how skill-based corners and crosses work too. Set pieces are getting an extra level of mechanical input where after aiming and taking a corner or cross, you will now be able to switch to a player in the target zone to compete for the ball. The aim is to make corners and crosses less immediately impactful as now you have to manually take advantage of the balls you put into dangerous areas too. EA did note it still intends to monitor this side of the game as it doesn't want most goals to come from set pieces.

Moving on we have the Lionel Messi-inspired off-balance dribbling mechanic called Stumble Dribble, which basically means players can now better continue carrying the ball should they be unsettled by an opponent. The catch is this mechanic is only active among players with a combined rating of 85 or higher for dribbling, balance, and agility.

The next segment was tailored to "Authentic Gameplay 2.0", which is aimed to make gameplay more grounded and smarter, with less predictable opponents. Ultimately, players will now react to weather conditions more (including slipping more frequently when it's wet) and unique situations too (perhaps getting agitated at a referring decision), all while an expanded AI customisation system is present to enable you to alter how your AI and the enemy AI plays.

Similarly, the improvements to fundamentals play along to a similar beat, with changes coming in the goalkeeper versus shooter dynamic. Now keepers will have reduced reaction times and will perform less deified saves to improve scoring in one-vs-one situations. Likewise, throughballs will become effective, with a greater emphasis on manual and skilful passes, with this hopefully set to reduce the frequency of counterattacks. Lastly, there was a big plan to rebalance Playstyles through the re-introduction of Attributes once again.

Then lastly on the gameplay front, we have skill moves. A slate of new skill moves are being included, not least new stepover combos, FakeTurn, Ball Roll Spin, and Kneel Header, with the latter in particular being tied to the Trickster Playstyle.

What to expect from EA Sports FC 27's Career Mode changes

Gameplay aside, how is EA changing the dynamic for the Career Mode? As was communicated when EA Sports FC 27 was properly revealed, a massive emphasis is being placed on reimagining the transfer system in the game. It's a rebuilt experience made to be more authentic, more strategic, and more reflective of modern football. What this means is scouting is increasingly effective, with it now able to outline a player's potential, team fit, the financial hit required to bring them to your club, even if they want to play for your club.

The interesting thing is this scouting and transfer change also applies to opposing clubs, with established teams making changes based on their historical profile. Two examples included Chelsea looking to bring in younger talent predominantly and improving its academy, while Real Madrid focuses on marquee, Galactico statement signings.

Beyond this, expect a more dynamic Career Mode with dynamically changing OVR stats for players dependent on form, fitness, morale, and recent performance. This will also affect transfer values and scouting reports, leading to more unpredictability and uncertainty, all part of EA's effort to be more authentic to the real sport. You may even be required to make a decision at times about whether or not to start a player carrying an injury, knowing they could lead to a result but may also lead to a worsened injury, with this data laid out in a match fitness segment.

In fact, the uncertainty goes a step further, as EA is reworking the unexpected events system, making media appearances and comments more impactful by tying answers directly to team morale and such. Likewise, you may need to deal with unfortunate and unplanned issues, be this a player injuring themselves at home or a fight breaking out at the training ground. Manchester City fans might find themselves haunted in-game as well as in real-life, as financial repercussions are coming for clubs who breach spending rules, a situation that could lead to points deductions but could also be overturned, making for a key narrative thread in that respective season for your club.

Some other key changes include customisable options in regards to simulation depth, plus player rivalries being introduced where if a player completes certain goals during a rivalry encounter, could be rewarded with Personality Points to improve their game. Lastly, there is also a new creator challenges system, where the community can create scenarios and custom objectives for players to complete and test their skills.

The long and short of it is once again, EA Sports FC 27 may resemble past instalments by looking almost identical to past chapters on the surface, but beneath there are a lot of moving parts returning fans will need to adjust to and overcome. Lots of this also only applies to the Career Mode, with new tweaks and changes planned for Ultimate Team too, which we'll get into soon, so stay tuned.