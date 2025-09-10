news
EA Sports FC 26
EA Sports FC 26's top-rated Premier League players are in, with Liverpool and Manchester City topping the charts
The top 26 players in the English league have been revealed.
HQ
EA Sports has confirmed the top rated 26 players in the Premier League for the upcoming EA Sports FC 26. Unsurprisingly, the charts are dominated by Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal, with the former two having the majority of the highest-rated stars.
In total, there are eight Liverpool stars who make the cut, and seven Arsenal players too, plus a further five from Man City. The rest of the cut is made up of a couple of Chelsea stars, a couple of Newcastle United players, and also a singular Manchester United and Aston Villa player.
The list is as follows:
- Mohamed Salah - 91 - Liverpool
- Rodrigo Hernández Cascante - 90 - Manchester City
- Virgil Van Dijk - 90 - Liverpool
- Erling Haaland - 90 - Manchester City
- Gianluigi Donnarumma - 89 - Manchester City
- Alisson Ramses Becker - 89 - Liverpool
- Florian Wirtz - 89 - Liverpool
- Alexander Isak - 88 - Liverpool
- Gabriel dos S. Magalhães - 88 - Arsenal
- Bukayo Saka - 88 - Arsenal
- Cole Palmer - 87 - Chelsea
- Moises Caicedo - 87 - Chelsea
- Declan Rice - 87 - Arsenal
- Bruno Miguel Borges Fernandes - 87 - Manchester United
- William Saliba - 87 - Arsenal
- Alexis Mac Allister - 87 - Liverpool
- Martin Ødegaard - 87 - Arsenal
- David Raya - 87 - Arsenal
- Viktor Gyökeres - 87 - Arsenal
- Ruben Santos Gato Alves Dias - 86 - Manchester City
- Bruno Guimarães Moura - 86 - Newcastle United
- Ibrahima Konate - 86 - Liverpool
- Sandro Tonali - 86 - Newcastle United
- Tijani Reijnders - 86 - Manchester City
- Ryan Gravenberch - 85 - Liverpool
- Youri Tielemans - 85 - Aston Villa
Expect further reveals for LaLiga, the Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and Serie A over the rest of this week.