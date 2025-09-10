EA Sports FC 26's top-rated Premier League players are in, with Liverpool and Manchester City topping the charts

HQ

EA Sports has confirmed the top rated 26 players in the Premier League for the upcoming EA Sports FC 26. Unsurprisingly, the charts are dominated by Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal, with the former two having the majority of the highest-rated stars.

In total, there are eight Liverpool stars who make the cut, and seven Arsenal players too, plus a further five from Man City. The rest of the cut is made up of a couple of Chelsea stars, a couple of Newcastle United players, and also a singular Manchester United and Aston Villa player.

The list is as follows:



Mohamed Salah - 91 - Liverpool



Rodrigo Hernández Cascante - 90 - Manchester City



Virgil Van Dijk - 90 - Liverpool



Erling Haaland - 90 - Manchester City



Gianluigi Donnarumma - 89 - Manchester City



Alisson Ramses Becker - 89 - Liverpool



Florian Wirtz - 89 - Liverpool



Alexander Isak - 88 - Liverpool



Gabriel dos S. Magalhães - 88 - Arsenal



Bukayo Saka - 88 - Arsenal



Cole Palmer - 87 - Chelsea



Moises Caicedo - 87 - Chelsea



Declan Rice - 87 - Arsenal



Bruno Miguel Borges Fernandes - 87 - Manchester United



William Saliba - 87 - Arsenal



Alexis Mac Allister - 87 - Liverpool



Martin Ødegaard - 87 - Arsenal



David Raya - 87 - Arsenal



Viktor Gyökeres - 87 - Arsenal



Ruben Santos Gato Alves Dias - 86 - Manchester City



Bruno Guimarães Moura - 86 - Newcastle United



Ibrahima Konate - 86 - Liverpool



Sandro Tonali - 86 - Newcastle United



Tijani Reijnders - 86 - Manchester City



Ryan Gravenberch - 85 - Liverpool



Youri Tielemans - 85 - Aston Villa



Expect further reveals for LaLiga, the Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and Serie A over the rest of this week.