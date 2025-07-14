EA Sports FC 26 unveiled with Ibrahimović as the Ultimate Edition cover star

EA Sports has announded the cover for the Ultimate Edition of EA Sports FC 26, which is launching soon. The third game in the series bearing the name EA Sports FC instead of FIFA will be officially revealed on Wednesday, July 16, but before that, EA has debuted the cover for the Ultimate Edition.

Zlatan Ibrahimović, Swedish player who retired in 2023 from AC Milan, after a stellar career across all Europe (Malmo, Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, and even Los Angeles Galaxy), will feature in the cover of the Ultimate Edition, with a set-up that references most of his clubs... except for Barça and Manchester United, likely due to copyright issues, as the Catalan and English clubs have an agreement with Konami for eFootball.

The full reveal will take place on July 16 at 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST, and you will be able to watch it on YouTube.

Before that, other artworks have leaked, showing Jamal Musiala from Bayern Munich and Jude Bellingham from Real Madrid as the cover stars for the new game. Curiously, neither player will be active when the game launches in a few weeks, Musiala due to the injury he suffered at Club World Cup, and Bellingham due to shoulder surgery he will undergo this summer.