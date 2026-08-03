EA Sports FC 26 reportedly reaches almost 10 million daily active users

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It's no secret the EA Sports FC series is a massive franchise that attracts the attention of countless fans and players. In football-mad nations like the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, and so forth, this series is routinely one of the best-selling games each and every year, with millions of players snagging a copy. But just how big really is the EA Sports FC audience?

YouTuber Nate "TheFutAccountant" Miller has published a recent video (thanks, Eurogamer) where he mentioned a conversation with an EA Sports FC developer, who noted the tens of thousands of players who hop into the game on PC via Steam are small potatoes when compared to the console audience.

Miller stated: "That Steam number of players is so small. When I mentioned that to the EA developer, he laughed. He proceeded to tell me that 9.8m daily active users was the peak number that was hit in this last month". The figure was supposedly hit in either late June or July, showing the continued success of the football series.

It should be said EA Sports FC 26 would've caught the attention of more fans than ever over the summer due to the traction a World Cup brings to the sport. However, when considering the consistent growth of the sport, one would expect the future of EA Sports FC to be brighter than ever too.

As for the future, EA Sports FC 27 is on its way and set to launch in late September. We've been covering the game rather extensively, including by delving into three of its core modes as of late, with dedicated previews for The Grounds, Career, and FUT all available.