news
EA Sports FC 26
EA Sports FC 26: Lionel Messi tops list for best-rated MLS players
There are a few famous faces that drive the ratings of this division of world football.
HQ
As was the case for the Saudi Pro League ratings, the 26 best-rated players in America's MLS typically post lower numbers than that of the more competitive regions around the world, like the Premier League and LaLiga. That being said, there are still some very famous faces who are topping this chart, so to see who might be worthy of your EA Sports FC 26 Ultimate Team, check out the 26 best MLS players below.
- Lionel Messi - 86 - Inter Miami CF
- Heung Min Son - 85 - LAFC
- Rodrigo De Paul - 84 - Inter Miami CF
- Thomas Müller - 80 - Whitecaps FC
- Sergio Busquets Burgos - 80 - Inter Miami CF
- Ricard Puig Martí - 80 - LA Galaxy
- Luis Suárez - 79 - Inter Miami CF
- Marco Reus - 79 - LA Galaxy
- Evander da Silva Ferreira - 79 - FC Cincinnati
- Emil Forsberg - 79 - Red Bulls
- Carles Gil Pareja - 79 - New England
- Denis Bouanga - 79 - LAFC
- Hany Mukhtar - 79 - Nashville SC
- Jordi Alba Ramos - 78 - Inter Miami CF
- Hirving Lozano - 78 - San Diego FC
- Cristian Arango - 78 - SJ Earthquakes
- Aleksey Miranchuk - 78 - Atlanta United
- Ryan Gauld - 78 - Whitecaps FC
- Anders Dreyer - 77 - San Diego FC
- Pep Biel Mas Jaume - 77 - Charlotte FC
- Wilfried Zaha - 77 - Charlotte FC
- Hugo Lloris - 77 - LAFC
- Roman Bürki - 77 - St. Louis City SC
- Kévin Denkey - 77 - FC Cincinnati
- Hugo Cuypers - 77 - Chicago Fire FC
- Jonathan Bamba - 77 - Chicago Fire FC