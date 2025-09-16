EA Sports FC 26: Inter Milan leads the list in best-rated Serie A players

HQ

Serie A has been one of the less dominated regions in European football as of recent, as while the Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1 all have very familiar champions, Serie A has been more of a mixed bag.

Naturally, this means that the best-rated players in top flight Italian football are more spread out in EA Sports FC 26, as has been shown in the list revealing the 26 best-rated players in the league, something that Inter Milan has the most nominees for.

Note: Many of the team names have been converted to their real club titles, as EA Sports FC 26 doesn't have rights to use their official names due to exclusive deals with eFootball. For reference, the names and their in-game EA FC 26 alternatives are below too.



Inter Milan = Lombardia FC



AC Milan = Milano FC



S.S. Lazio = Latium



Atalanta BC = Bergamo Calcio

