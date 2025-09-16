news
EA Sports FC 26
EA Sports FC 26: Inter Milan leads the list in best-rated Serie A players
But the overall spread has a lot of teams being represented.
HQ
Serie A has been one of the less dominated regions in European football as of recent, as while the Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1 all have very familiar champions, Serie A has been more of a mixed bag.
Naturally, this means that the best-rated players in top flight Italian football are more spread out in EA Sports FC 26, as has been shown in the list revealing the 26 best-rated players in the league, something that Inter Milan has the most nominees for.
Note: Many of the team names have been converted to their real club titles, as EA Sports FC 26 doesn't have rights to use their official names due to exclusive deals with eFootball. For reference, the names and their in-game EA FC 26 alternatives are below too.
- Inter Milan = Lombardia FC
- AC Milan = Milano FC
- S.S. Lazio = Latium
- Atalanta BC = Bergamo Calcio
- Lautaro Martínez - 88 - Inter Milan
- Alessandro Bastoni - 87 - Inter Milan
- Kevin De Bruyne - 87 - SSC Napoli
- Yann Sommer - 87 - Inter Milan
- Mike Maignan - 87 - AC Milan
- Nicolò Barella - 87 - Inter Milan
- Paulo Dybala - 86 - AS Roma
- Hakan Çalhanoğlu - 86 - Inter Milan
- Gleison Bremer Silva Nascimento - 85 - Juventus
- Scott McTominay - 85 - SSC Napoli
- Federico Dimarco - 85 - Inter Milan
- Marcus Thuram - 85 - Inter Milan
- David De Gea Quintana - 85 - Fiorentina
- Rafael da Conceição Leão - 84 - AC Milan
- Christian Pulisic - 84 - AC Milan
- Mattia Zaccagni - 84 - S.S. Lazio
- Manuel Locatelli - 84 - Juventus
- Romelu Lukaku - 84 - SSC Napoli
- Marco Carnesecchi - 84 - Atalanta BC
- Denzel Dumfries - 84 - Inter Milan
- Ademola Lookman - 84 - Atalanta BC
- Francesco Acerbi - 84 - Inter Milan
- Stefan de Vrij - 84 - Inter Milan
- Moise Kean - 83 - Fiorentina
- Stanislav Lobotka - 83 - SSC Napoli
- Giovanni Di Lorenzo - 83 - SSC Napoli