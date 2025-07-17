EA Sports FC 26 fully revealed, will launch on September 26

As we told you a few days ago, EA Sports FC 26 was being fully revealed this week. Following telling us that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be the Ultimate Edition cover star and that Jude Bellingham will return as the standard edition cover star, except this time alongside Jamal Musiala, we now know how the formula is being expanded and improved in the coming chapter.

As part of a reveal trailer, we're told that EA FC 26 is being shaped by the community and that this will lead to a variety of improvements. To begin with, this will include refined fundamental gameplay, which as EA puts it, will include "improved dribbling responsiveness and fluidity, re-tuned run curves for more explosive player movement, all new reinforcement-learning-driven goalkeeper positioning, close-body volumetric animations, new, more versatile Playstyles and Player Roles, and much more."

Beyond this, expect a new Competitive gameplay preset that is supposedly designed to be used in Ultimate Team and Clubs, all while an Authentic preset is present in Career. Speaking about Career, the Manager Career is being adjusted so that it's better than ever. This will include changes such as themed scenarios to overcome and even ways to start the season from scratch or in-line with the actual live points in the real seasons.

Next up is the new system known as Archetypes, which brings "new classes to Clubs and Player Career, bringing more individuality to players. Develop your abilities by upgrading attributes and unlocking Archetype Perks to give your player a distinct feel on the pitch." We can also expect new live events and tournaments to battle in, plus a greater focus on authenticity, which will see over 20,000 athletes featured in-game, as well as over 750 clubs and national sides, 120 stadiums, 35 leagues, and 300 partners.

As for when EA FC 26 will launch, it will come to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 1, Switch 2, and Amazon Luna on September 26, but there will be an "early access" period for the Ultimate owners starting from September 19.