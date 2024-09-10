EA Sports FC 25's top-rated players have been revealed

HQ

We're counting down the days until EA Sports FC 25 arrives from September 20 for Ultimate Edition owners and on September 27 for everyone else. With this date edging ever closer, EA has now revealed the top-rated players in the game, meaning we know the male and female stars that everyone will want on their Ultimate Team squad for the coming months.

For the men's side, the three highest-rated players are Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Rodri and Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, all three of which are scored at 91. The 90s include Real Madrid's (and cover star) Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr., City's Kevin De Bruyne, and Bayern Munich's Harry Kane.

As per the women's side, the highest-rated star is FC Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati at 91, but she is being kept company by teammates Alexia Putellas and Hansen both at 90, and Chelsea's Sam Kerr too.

As per the 25 highest-rated players for gender, you can see that below.