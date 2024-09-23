EA Sports FC 25's Pro season to feature a $1 million prize pool

HQ

Now that fans are able to flock to and dive into EA Sports FC 25 since the Ultimate Edition debuted on Friday, EA has now taken a moment to reveal a bunch of planned changes for the competitive scene.

We're told that it will offer a $1 million prize pool to be fought over and that a variety of the new features that are included in the new game are also set to be included in the competitive scene too.

This means that since the tactics system has been overhauled, there will not be any banned formations in FC Pro. To add to this, Precision Shooting has been made mandatory, each game will be played as two nine-minute halves, every in-person competition will use the Direct offline option, and at events and tournaments, all attending players and coaches will now be required to wear team/club attire.

Ahead of the FC Pro Open season kicking off, EA has also announced that due to Anders Vejrgang securing qualification to the 2025 season on two occasions, a final, additional qualification tournament is set to be held to determine a 17th player. This will conclude on November 3 with a group stage event.