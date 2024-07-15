EA Sports FC 25 unveils cover featuring football history

Now that the European Football Championship and Copa America tournaments have come to an end, we can confirm that there will be no new content for the current EA Sports FC 24. This also means that the promotion for the next annual release, EA Sports FC 25, has begun.

The game's official X/Twitter account wanted to kick off the game's pre-launch campaign in style by showing the official Ultimate Edition cover, which features five stars in a very different attitude to what we were used to in previous titles during the FIFA era.

In the image, which you can see in high resolution below, we can see Gianluigi Buffon (Italy), Zinedine Zidane (France), Aitana Bonmatí (Spain), and also David Beckham and Jude Bellingham (England): Past, present and future of football elegantly gathered in a room full of trophies, both individual and from national and international competitions.

Electronic Arts has also announced that a formal unveiling of the game will take place on Wednesday, July 17, so look out for the reveal of EA Sports FC 25 in the coming days, which is scheduled for release on September 27 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series and Xbox One.