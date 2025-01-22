EA Sports FC 25 took home the trophy for Europe's best-selling game in 2024

HQ

To say that the EA Sports FC series (formerly FIFA) is a behemoth is an understatement, especially in the UK and Europe where football is essentially the king of sports. The sports simulation series often tops sales charts and even has immense legs, with new instalments competing with former games, as has once again been affirmed in the overall 2024 sales records.

Analytical company Gfk Entertainment, known for gathering data on video games, music, movies, and other avenues of entertainment, has published a report where it reveals that EA Sports FC 25 was Europe's best-selling game. The title topped charts in 17 countries, including the UK, Germany, and France, and also beat out EA Sports FC 24 in many cases, where the predecessor still managed to outperform the massive Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in various countries, such as Spain, Portugal, and Italy.

To prove just how big of a titan EA Sports FC 25 is, in Germany it also took home the triple crown for topping the PS5 and Xbox Series, PS4 and Xbox One, and Switch charts, with EA Sports FC 24 taking second place on last-generation consoles.

It should be said that this data is solely based on physical sales meaning digital sales could shake things up a lot on PlayStation and Xbox systems where digital is increasingly popular. However, taking this data alone, it's also worth noting that the other titans of 2024 were Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Party Jamboree, both of which made it into the top three of charts in eight and five European countries, respectively.