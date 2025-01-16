EA Sports FC 25 is receiving the "most significant mid-season gameplay overhaul" yet for an EA FC title

HQ

To say that EA Sports FC 25 hasn't exactly been met with the best reception from fans is probably a bit of an understatement. While we mostly enjoyed our time with the game at launch, something that seems to be shared among the critical community, fans have a different impression of the title, as currently it is rocking a 2.6 score (out of 10) on Metacritic.

But it seems as though EA is attempting to right the course and get the ship back on track, and it's doing this by soon serving up the "most significant mid-season gameplay overhaul" it has ever offered for an EA Sports FC title. Granted, there have only been two EA Sports FC titles so far...

As for what this update promises, we can expect updates to the core gameplay systems, be it passing, shooting, goalkeeping, and defending. There will be more offensively fluid gameplay offered up, as well as reduced tacklebacks and AI interceptions, and improvements to how defenders too easily catch up to dribblers. Adding to this is updates to Rush Club Search in Football Ultimate Team to make it easier to find the right player items for the job at hand.

You can see the full slate of changes and how they expect to impact the game by heading over here.