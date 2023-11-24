EA Sports FC 24 will get a free Euro 2024 update in the summer

HQ

EA has announced that in line with the Euro 2024 tournament, which will be held in Germany in summer 2024, it will be bringing a free update to EA Sports FC 24 players, allowing them to partake in the international tournament.

We're not told exactly when the update will arrive, although it is mentioned that it will coincide with the international tournament, meaning it's probably fair to assume that it will debut in early June, just ahead of Euro 2024 starting in mid-June.

What we do know is that EA Sports FC 24 players on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch can login and play the game between December 18 and January 16 to get a free exclusive and untradeable Ultimate Team Player item. For EA Sports FC Mobile, players can login from today to claim this item instead. As for what item it will be, six players are on offer, including:



England's Jack Grealish



France's Ousmane Dembélé



Italy's Federico Chiesa



Germany's Florian Wirtz



Netherlands' Virgil Van Djik



Spain's Alvaro Morata



We're also told that EA Sports FC 24 will be the platform that the eEURO esports event is hosted, and that this will feature players representing their national teams, with an official programme and format announced in the future. What we do know is that the finals will be played in front of a live audience.