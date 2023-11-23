EA Sports FC 24 was Europe's best-selling game in October

HQ

Recently, we reported on the video game sales information in the UK throughout October, where it was revealed that digital sales were down, physical were up, and EA Sports FC 24 was the game to beat for the spookiest month of the year. In Europe, there was a similar trend.

Because as Gamesindustry.biz notes, EA's latest football effort was the best-selling game throughout Europe in October. Sales for EA Sports FC 24 were actually down 10% on FIFA 23, but it was still more than enough to cement the title as the titan of the month.

Following this came Assassin's Creed Mirage, which managed to outsell Marvel's Spider-Man 2 narrowly, likely due to it being on sale for two weeks longer. Mirage is said to have sold 49% less than Assassin's Creed Valhalla during its first four weeks, but 22% higher than Odyssey and 6% higher than Origins. The Spider-Man sequel was up 30% when compared with the first Spider-Man game, and was up almost three times that of what Miles Morales managed to achieve. Spider-Man 2 was down 28% over what God of War: Ragnarök managed last year however.

As expected, Super Mario Bros. Wonder came in fourth, although as Nintendo doesn't reveal digital sales data it could have sold better and been placed higher in the charts.

Making up the rest of the top ten for the month in Europe was Grand Theft Auto V, Lords of the Fallen, Battlefield 2042, Hogwarts Legacy, Red Dead Redemption 2, and It Takes Two.

The data also reveals that game sales in Europe in October were only down 2.3%, which is quite impressive considering a major Call of Duty debuted last October. As for the hardware space, unsurprisingly, PS5 tops the charts, with Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X following suit in second and third, respectively. It's said that 481,000 consoles were sold in tracked European markets last month.