EA Sports FC 24 trailer details many small improvements

Last Tuesday, Electronic Arts showed us many of the improvements made to the Career mode in EA Sports FC 24, and now it's time to take a closer look at the changes made to the stuff happening on the pitch.

Today's "Matchday Experience Deep Dive" trailer makes it more understandable why the developers have talked so much about how this iteration of the Frostbite engine allows them to take the experience to another level with even better-looking players, significantly improved lighting and more realistic cloth. Combine these fundamental upgrades with snappier and more dynamic matchday intros , Guy Mowbray and Sue Smith joining the game as commentators, a new camera option, finally being able to see some situations from the referee's point of view (yes, I'm a referee), more celebrations, new kinds of augmented reality insight overlays that might help you make better tactical decisions and more engaging menus increasing the immersion and it's clear EA Sports FC 24 continues where the FIFA-series left off with small changes and improvements that make each year's game slightly better than the last.

Does this seem like enough for you, or were you hoping for bigger, better upgrades with the name-change?