English
Gamereactor
news
EA Sports FC 24

EA Sports FC 24 tops UK boxed charts for second-week running

Who will be able to stop EA Sports' latest football outing?

HQ

Last week was a rather big week for the games industry, as several big games launched, or arrived in an early access state. With Assassin's Creed Mirage, Detective Pikachu Returns, and Forza Motorsport debuting in early access (and now out officially), there were a lot of games for fans to pick up and play. But, how did these array of new games affect the UK's boxed sales chart?

It turns out, it hasn't really made an impact at all. Because EA Sports FC 24 remains the top-selling physical game in the UK for a second week running.

While Ukie has yet to share the complete top 40 chart for this week, we are told that neither Assassin's Creed Mirage or Detective Pikachu Returns managed to crack the top ten of the past week, which is surprising for the Pokémon spin-off at the least, as Nintendo games tend to have a rather large physical presence.

Are you still playing EA Sports FC 24?

EA Sports FC 24

