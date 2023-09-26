Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
EA Sports FC 24

EA Sports FC 24 runs at 30 fps on Nintendo Switch

And at 720p and 1080p depending on how you play.

HQ

EA has been quite tight lipped when it comes to discussing how EA Sports FC 24 performs on the Nintendo Switch, but with the game set to make its debut on the platform in a few days, the developer has now finally revealed how the game will run and operate.

Speaking to IGN, line producer Doru Logigan confirmed that EA Sports FC 24 runs at 30 frames-per-second on the Nintendo Switch, and at 720p when in handheld and at 1080p when docked.

This is a bit of change for the series as past FIFA games have run at 60 fps at least across all platforms, even the Switch, but as for why the game is now offering a lower level of performance, it's mentioned that it's down to the game now running on the Frostbite Engine, something that Logigan describes as a "huge achievement" to complete with the Switch.

While the Switch will lack to the other versions in frame rate, EA has previusuly promised that EA Sports FC 24 will have full parity with updates and future content across all platforms, even the Switch.

If you haven't already, be sure to read our review of EA Sports FC 24 right here.

EA Sports FC 24

