EA Sports FC 24 runs at 30 fps on Nintendo Switch

EA has been quite tight lipped when it comes to discussing how EA Sports FC 24 performs on the Nintendo Switch, but with the game set to make its debut on the platform in a few days, the developer has now finally revealed how the game will run and operate.

Speaking to IGN, line producer Doru Logigan confirmed that EA Sports FC 24 runs at 30 frames-per-second on the Nintendo Switch, and at 720p when in handheld and at 1080p when docked.

This is a bit of change for the series as past FIFA games have run at 60 fps at least across all platforms, even the Switch, but as for why the game is now offering a lower level of performance, it's mentioned that it's down to the game now running on the Frostbite Engine, something that Logigan describes as a "huge achievement" to complete with the Switch.

While the Switch will lack to the other versions in frame rate, EA has previusuly promised that EA Sports FC 24 will have full parity with updates and future content across all platforms, even the Switch.

