      EA Sports FC 24

      EA Sports FC 24 reclaims its throne as the UK's best-selling physical game of the past week

      Defeating Hogwarts Legacy during Black Friday week.

      HQ

      Last week was one of the biggest of the year in a consumer market sense, as Black Friday meant that gamers around the world flocked to stores to snag a new title at a greatly reduced price. With sales being up for many games, the annual sales event has seen one title come out on top in the UK's boxed games market.

      Annnnd... Unsurprisingly, it was EA Sports FC 24. During Black Friday week, the football title saw a 101% increase in sales, which was enough for it to snag the top spot off Hogwarts Legacy, which has fallen to second in the standings this past week.

      Clocking in third was Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, which actually saw a 30% drop in sales, likely due to its more recent nature meaning that discounts on the game weren't as significant as other titles. Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 both saw minor increases in sales and came in at fourth and fifth, respectively.

      Some of the games that saw the biggest impact from Black Friday included Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which had a mega 400% increase in sales, enough to catapult it into the top ten for the past week. God of War: Ragnarök also saw a 102% jump in sales, while F1 23 got a massive 302% boost.

      Overall, as Gamesindustry.biz reports, Black Friday physical game sales in the UK were up 7% this year when compared to 2022.

      EA Sports FC 24

