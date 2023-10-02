EA Sports FC 24 physical sales down 30% compared with FIFA 23 in the UK

HQ

Now that EA Sports FC 24 has fully made its debut and launched on PC and consoles, we've been given a look at just how well the title is selling. In the UK, Gamesindustry.biz's Christopher Dring has shared a bunch of information about the game's physical launch in particular, and it's both a big launch but also not as big as that of FIFA 23.

Dring notes that EA Sports FC 24 has had the second-biggest physical launch of the year in the UK, seeing the title fall behind The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but ahead of Hogwarts Legacy. As for this compared to what FIFA 23 achieved a year ago, it's said that the physical launch sales are down 30%, with only Nintendo Switch posting an increase in launch sales.

As for why, the sales are generally lower, no doubt the ongoing change with how people purchase games applies here too, as every year, more and more people are tending toward digital copies of games instead of physical boxed ones.