news
EA Sports FC 24

EA Sports FC 24 opens voting for the best players in The World's Game, who will form the Team of the Year

And for the first time it will be possible to vote in the women's TOTY category.

HQ

With the new year comes the time to review the starting line-ups and finalise the signings of the winter football market, and that also applies to EA Sports FC 24. The Electronic Arts title is holding the traditional The World's Game for the first time on its own (without the FIFA label), which seeks to create the team with the best players of this year, known as TOTY.

The novelty is that this will be the first time that we will be able to vote in two categories, one for the men's national team and one for the women's national team, and in the lists of nominees you are sure to find many of your favourite players.

How to vote for the TOTY 2024?

The system is very simple. From today, January 8th, you can access the voting from EA Sports FC 24 with your EA account, where you will find the voting link, and from there you will have to drag the cards of the players you think deserve a place in the Team of the Year. Don't worry, because below is the full list for both categories in all positions.

Men's TOTY Nominees

Goalkeepers


  • Alisson - Liverpool

  • Ederson - Manchester City

  • Brice Samba - RC Lens

  • Gregor Kobel - Borussia Dortmund

  • Wojciech Szczęsny - Juventus

  • Mike Maignan - Milan

  • Jan Oblak - Atlético de Madrid

  • Marc-André ter Stegen - FC Barcelona

Defenders


  • William Saliba - Arsenal

  • Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool

  • Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool

  • Rúben Dias - Manchester City

  • John Stones - Manchester City

  • Dante - OGC Nice

  • Marquinhos - Paris Saint-Germain

  • Kim Min Jae - Bayern München

  • Mats Hummels - Borussia Dortmund

  • Lucas Martínez Quarta - Fiorentina

  • Alessandro Bastoni - Inter

  • Bremer - Juventus

  • Theo Hernández - Milan

  • Giovanni Di Lorenzo - Napoli

  • Nicolás Otamendi - Benfica

  • Jules Koundé - FC Barcelona

  • Jesús Navas - Sevilla

  • Gayà - Valencia CF

  • Jonathan Clauss - Olympique de Marseille

  • Jeremie Frimpong - Bayer 04 Leverkusen

  • Grimaldo - Bayer 04 Leverkusen

  • Federico Dimarco - Inter

Midfielders


  • Martin Ødegaard - Arsenal

  • Declan Rice - Arsenal

  • Kaoru Mitoma - Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Bernardo Silva - Manchester City

  • Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City

  • Rodri - Manchester City

  • Bruno Guimarães - Newcastle United

  • Jarrod Bowen - West Ham United

  • Alexandr Golovin - AS Monaco

  • Florian Wirtz - Bayer 04 Leverkusen

  • Granit Xhaka - Bayer 04 Leverkusen

  • Jamal Musiala - Bayern München

  • Leroy Sané - Bayern München

  • Julian Brandt - Borussia Dortmund

  • Vincenzo Grifo - SC Freiburg

  • Nicolò Barella - Inter

  • Federico Chiesa - Juventus

  • Adrien Rabiot - Juventus

  • Riyad Mahrez - Al Ahli

  • Sergej Milinković-Savić - Al Hilal

  • Pedri - FC Barcelona

  • İlkay Gündoğan - FC Barcelona

  • Aleix García - Girona FC

  • Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid

  • Toni Kroos - Real Madrid

  • Luka Modrić - Real Madrid

  • Aurélien Tchouaméni - Real Madrid

  • Federico Valverde - Real Madrid

Forwards


  • Bukayo Saka - Arsenal

  • Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

  • Jack Grealish - Manchester City

  • Erling Haaland - Manchester City

  • Heung Min Son - Tottenham Hotspur

  • Ousmane Dembélé - Paris Saint-Germain

  • Lee Kang In - Paris Saint-Germain

  • Kylian Mbappé - Paris Saint-Germain

  • Randal Kolo Muani - Eintracht Frankfurt

  • Harry Kane - Bayern München

  • Loïs Openda - RB Leipzig

  • Serhou Guirassy - VfB Stuttgart

  • Lautaro Martínez - Inter

  • Rafael Leão - Milan

  • Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Napoli

  • Victor Osimhen - Napoli

  • Domenico Berardi - Sassuolo

  • Mehdi Taremi - FC Porto

  • Karim Benzema - Al Ittihad

  • Cristiano Ronaldo - Al Nassr

  • Antoine Griezmann - Atlético de Madrid

  • Morata - Atlético de Madrid

  • Robert Lewandowski - FC Barcelona

  • Vini Jr. - Real Madrid

  • Takefusa Kubo - Real Sociedad

  • Gerard Moreno - Villarreal CF

  • Lionel Messi - Inter Miami

EA Sports FC 24

Women's TOTY Nominees

Goalkeepers


  • Christiane Endler - Olympique Lyonnais

  • Mary Earps - Manchester United

  • Merle Frohms - VfL Wolfsburg

  • Chiamaka Nnadozie - Paris FC

  • Jane Campbell - Houston Dash

Defenders


  • Wendie Renard - Olympique Lyonnais

  • Mapi León - FC Barcelona

  • Irene Paredes - FC Barcelona

  • Sakina Karchaoui - Paris Saint-Germain

  • Fridolina Rolfö - FC Barcelona

  • Katie McCabe - Arsenal

  • Millie Bright - Chelsea

  • Selma Bacha - Olympique Lyonnais

  • Ona Batlle - FC Barcelona

  • Amanda Ilestedt - Arsenal

  • Ellie Carpenter - Olympique Lyonnais

  • Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir - Bayern München

  • Niamh Charles - Chelsea

  • Naomi Girma - San Diego Wave FC

  • Olga Carmona - Real Madrid

  • Jenna Nighswonger - NJ / NY Gotham FC

Midfielders


  • Alexia Putellas - FC Barcelona

  • Aitana Bonmatí - FC Barcelona

  • Patri Guijarro - FC Barcelona

  • Debinha - Kansas City Current

  • Lena Oberdorf - VfL Wolfsburg

  • Grace Geyoro - Paris Saint-Germain

  • Keira Walsh - FC Barcelona

  • Clara Mateo - Paris FC

  • Caroline Weir - Real Madrid

  • Georgia Stanway - Bayern München

  • Leicy Santos - Atlético de Madrid

  • Frida Maanum - Arsenal

  • Gaëtane Thiney - Paris FC

  • Janina Minge - SC Freiburg

  • Kerolin Nicoli - North Carolina Courage

  • Estefanía Banini - Atlético de Madrid

  • Barbara Dunst - Eintracht Frankfurt

  • Sam Coffey - Portland Thorns FC

Forwards


  • Sam Kerr - Chelsea

  • Caroline Graham Hansen - FC Barcelona

  • Kadidiatou Diani - Olympique Lyonnais

  • Guro Reiten - Chelsea

  • Alexandra Popp - VfL Wolfsburg

  • Sophia Smith - Portland Thorns FC

  • Ewa Pajor - VfL Wolfsburg

  • Lauren Hemp - Manchester City

  • Lea Schüller - Bayern München

  • Salma Paralluelo - FC Barcelona

  • Racheal Kundananji - Real Madrid

  • Lynn Williams - NJ / NY Gotham FC

  • Rachel Daly - Aston Villa

  • Khadija Shaw - Manchester City

  • Chloe Kelly - Manchester City

  • Eugénie Le Sommer - Olympique Lyonnais

  • Trinity Rodman - Washington Spirit

  • Bethany England - Tottenham Hotspur

  • Alba Redondo - Levante UD

  • Tabitha Chawinga - Paris Saint-Germain

  • Melissa Kössler - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

  • Linda Caicedo - Real Madrid

What are your picks for the Team of the Year?

EA Sports FC 24

