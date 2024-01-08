EA Sports FC 24 opens voting for the best players in The World's Game, who will form the Team of the Year

HQ

With the new year comes the time to review the starting line-ups and finalise the signings of the winter football market, and that also applies to EA Sports FC 24. The Electronic Arts title is holding the traditional The World's Game for the first time on its own (without the FIFA label), which seeks to create the team with the best players of this year, known as TOTY.

The novelty is that this will be the first time that we will be able to vote in two categories, one for the men's national team and one for the women's national team, and in the lists of nominees you are sure to find many of your favourite players.

How to vote for the TOTY 2024?

The system is very simple. From today, January 8th, you can access the voting from EA Sports FC 24 with your EA account, where you will find the voting link, and from there you will have to drag the cards of the players you think deserve a place in the Team of the Year. Don't worry, because below is the full list for both categories in all positions.

Men's TOTY Nominees

Goalkeepers



Alisson - Liverpool



Ederson - Manchester City



Brice Samba - RC Lens



Gregor Kobel - Borussia Dortmund



Wojciech Szczęsny - Juventus



Mike Maignan - Milan



Jan Oblak - Atlético de Madrid



Marc-André ter Stegen - FC Barcelona



Defenders



William Saliba - Arsenal



Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool



Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool



Rúben Dias - Manchester City



John Stones - Manchester City



Dante - OGC Nice



Marquinhos - Paris Saint-Germain



Kim Min Jae - Bayern München



Mats Hummels - Borussia Dortmund



Lucas Martínez Quarta - Fiorentina



Alessandro Bastoni - Inter



Bremer - Juventus



Theo Hernández - Milan



Giovanni Di Lorenzo - Napoli



Nicolás Otamendi - Benfica



Jules Koundé - FC Barcelona



Jesús Navas - Sevilla



Gayà - Valencia CF



Jonathan Clauss - Olympique de Marseille



Jeremie Frimpong - Bayer 04 Leverkusen



Grimaldo - Bayer 04 Leverkusen



Federico Dimarco - Inter



Midfielders



Martin Ødegaard - Arsenal



Declan Rice - Arsenal



Kaoru Mitoma - Brighton & Hove Albion



Bernardo Silva - Manchester City



Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City



Rodri - Manchester City



Bruno Guimarães - Newcastle United



Jarrod Bowen - West Ham United



Alexandr Golovin - AS Monaco



Florian Wirtz - Bayer 04 Leverkusen



Granit Xhaka - Bayer 04 Leverkusen



Jamal Musiala - Bayern München



Leroy Sané - Bayern München



Julian Brandt - Borussia Dortmund



Vincenzo Grifo - SC Freiburg



Nicolò Barella - Inter



Federico Chiesa - Juventus



Adrien Rabiot - Juventus



Riyad Mahrez - Al Ahli



Sergej Milinković-Savić - Al Hilal



Pedri - FC Barcelona



İlkay Gündoğan - FC Barcelona



Aleix García - Girona FC



Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid



Toni Kroos - Real Madrid



Luka Modrić - Real Madrid



Aurélien Tchouaméni - Real Madrid



Federico Valverde - Real Madrid



Forwards



Bukayo Saka - Arsenal



Mohamed Salah - Liverpool



Jack Grealish - Manchester City



Erling Haaland - Manchester City



Heung Min Son - Tottenham Hotspur



Ousmane Dembélé - Paris Saint-Germain



Lee Kang In - Paris Saint-Germain



Kylian Mbappé - Paris Saint-Germain



Randal Kolo Muani - Eintracht Frankfurt



Harry Kane - Bayern München



Loïs Openda - RB Leipzig



Serhou Guirassy - VfB Stuttgart



Lautaro Martínez - Inter



Rafael Leão - Milan



Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Napoli



Victor Osimhen - Napoli



Domenico Berardi - Sassuolo



Mehdi Taremi - FC Porto



Karim Benzema - Al Ittihad



Cristiano Ronaldo - Al Nassr



Antoine Griezmann - Atlético de Madrid



Morata - Atlético de Madrid



Robert Lewandowski - FC Barcelona



Vini Jr. - Real Madrid



Takefusa Kubo - Real Sociedad



Gerard Moreno - Villarreal CF



Lionel Messi - Inter Miami



Women's TOTY Nominees

Goalkeepers



Christiane Endler - Olympique Lyonnais



Mary Earps - Manchester United



Merle Frohms - VfL Wolfsburg



Chiamaka Nnadozie - Paris FC



Jane Campbell - Houston Dash



Defenders



Wendie Renard - Olympique Lyonnais



Mapi León - FC Barcelona



Irene Paredes - FC Barcelona



Sakina Karchaoui - Paris Saint-Germain



Fridolina Rolfö - FC Barcelona



Katie McCabe - Arsenal



Millie Bright - Chelsea



Selma Bacha - Olympique Lyonnais



Ona Batlle - FC Barcelona



Amanda Ilestedt - Arsenal



Ellie Carpenter - Olympique Lyonnais



Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir - Bayern München



Niamh Charles - Chelsea



Naomi Girma - San Diego Wave FC



Olga Carmona - Real Madrid



Jenna Nighswonger - NJ / NY Gotham FC



Midfielders



Alexia Putellas - FC Barcelona



Aitana Bonmatí - FC Barcelona



Patri Guijarro - FC Barcelona



Debinha - Kansas City Current



Lena Oberdorf - VfL Wolfsburg



Grace Geyoro - Paris Saint-Germain



Keira Walsh - FC Barcelona



Clara Mateo - Paris FC



Caroline Weir - Real Madrid



Georgia Stanway - Bayern München



Leicy Santos - Atlético de Madrid



Frida Maanum - Arsenal



Gaëtane Thiney - Paris FC



Janina Minge - SC Freiburg



Kerolin Nicoli - North Carolina Courage



Estefanía Banini - Atlético de Madrid



Barbara Dunst - Eintracht Frankfurt



Sam Coffey - Portland Thorns FC



Forwards



Sam Kerr - Chelsea



Caroline Graham Hansen - FC Barcelona



Kadidiatou Diani - Olympique Lyonnais



Guro Reiten - Chelsea



Alexandra Popp - VfL Wolfsburg



Sophia Smith - Portland Thorns FC



Ewa Pajor - VfL Wolfsburg



Lauren Hemp - Manchester City



Lea Schüller - Bayern München



Salma Paralluelo - FC Barcelona



Racheal Kundananji - Real Madrid



Lynn Williams - NJ / NY Gotham FC



Rachel Daly - Aston Villa



Khadija Shaw - Manchester City



Chloe Kelly - Manchester City



Eugénie Le Sommer - Olympique Lyonnais



Trinity Rodman - Washington Spirit



Bethany England - Tottenham Hotspur



Alba Redondo - Levante UD



Tabitha Chawinga - Paris Saint-Germain



Melissa Kössler - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim



Linda Caicedo - Real Madrid



What are your picks for the Team of the Year?