EA Sports FC 24 opens voting for the best players in The World's Game, who will form the Team of the Year
And for the first time it will be possible to vote in the women's TOTY category.
With the new year comes the time to review the starting line-ups and finalise the signings of the winter football market, and that also applies to EA Sports FC 24. The Electronic Arts title is holding the traditional The World's Game for the first time on its own (without the FIFA label), which seeks to create the team with the best players of this year, known as TOTY.
The novelty is that this will be the first time that we will be able to vote in two categories, one for the men's national team and one for the women's national team, and in the lists of nominees you are sure to find many of your favourite players.
How to vote for the TOTY 2024?
The system is very simple. From today, January 8th, you can access the voting from EA Sports FC 24 with your EA account, where you will find the voting link, and from there you will have to drag the cards of the players you think deserve a place in the Team of the Year. Don't worry, because below is the full list for both categories in all positions.