EA Sports FC 24

EA Sports FC 24 is doing better than FIFA 23

More than 11 million players have tried it since it launched a week ago.

HQ

Electronic Arts' FIFA games were always one of, if not the, best-selling games every year, and last year's FIFA 23 proved that the world's most popular football game just kept growing by breaking records with its 10.3 million players the first week. Many have been wondering if this growth would stop after losing the FIFA name. Turns out, it did quite the opposite.

EA reveals in a press release that EA Sports FC 24 had more than 11.3 million players its first week after the official launch on the 29th of September. This obviously means it had a million more than FIFA 23, and it doesn't even stop there. The giant publisher also states EA Sports FC Mobile has more than 11.2 million users, so don't expect EA to crawl back to The Fédération Internationale de Football Association begging to get the license back.

EA Sports FC 24

