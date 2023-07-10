Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
EA Sports FC 24

EA Sports FC 24 cover art revealed for the Ultimate Edition

You favourite star player is probably somewhere in the cover art.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

2023 is a very important year for fans of digital football as it marks the end of the FIFA era, and the beginning of something new. This year's game is instead called EA Sports FC 24 and launches in September.

Now EA has revealed the box art for the Ultimate Edition of the game, which you can check out below. Exactly what the different versions of the game has to offer and if there are any pre-order bonuses is yet to be seen though, and we'll get back with more information as soon as it has been revealed.

EA Sports FC 24

Related texts



Loading next content