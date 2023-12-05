EA Sports FC 24 continues its streak at the top of the UK boxed games chart

HQ

Now that we're near the end of 2023, there is likely only one last chance for a major game to debut and take the top spot in the weekly UK physical game charts, as later this week, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be gunning for the top position. But, ahead of launch, we have this past week to talk about, which is pretty standard issue, all things considered.

Because EA Sports FC 24 has maintained its position at the top of the charts, holding off Hogwarts Legacy, which retains second place too. Third and fourth has seen a bit of a switcheroo, as Super Mario Bros. Wonder has jumped ahead of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, and similar has taken place in fifth and sixth, as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe passes Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Nintendo Switch Sports keeps its position as seventh in the standings, while Minecraft makes a resurgence to eighth, with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor holds strong at ninth, and Mortal Kombat 1 improves slightly to tenth.

Otherwise, the only additional notable changes are that Forspoken has made a massive 13 position leap to 18th in the standings, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has done similar by climbing 11 positions to 25th. God of War: Ragnarök has fallen 10 places to 27th, Final Fantasy XVI has fallen by 13 slots to 37th, and Gran Turismo 7 has dropped a mega 16 places to 30th.

Thanks, UKIE.