EA Sports FC 24 confirmed for September 29 launch, Erling Haaland named as the cover star

Earlier this week, EA revealed the Ultimate Edition cover art for EA Sports FC 24, the first football game from the developer in years without FIFA's official branding attached to it. Now, as part of a reveal event that confirmed the official launch date for the game and even showed off the cover star of the base edition of the title, a ton of extra gameplay has been shown off too.

EA Sports FC 24 has been confirmed for a September 29, 2023 launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch, with the Ultimate Edition coming on September 22.

To add to this, Erling Braut Haaland has been named as the cover star for the base edition of the game, meaning the Manchester City and Norway national team star will be joining Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, Sam Kerr, and more as cover stars from the FIFA past.

The gameplay also reveals a bunch of new features about the title including HyperMotion V, which is bringing animations modelled after real moves from real players. Then comes EA Sports Sapien, a system that promises 10-times as precise iterations than what we've seen in past FIFA games, alongside GPU Cloth, which intends to better model the fits of modern football kits and with these kits responding to players even more accurately as well.

If this isn't enough to get excited about, there's also a new Matchday Experience that is bringing new dynamic intros and matchday menus, with footage from pundits and commentators. And then there's also the new Play Styles feature that sees unique players being able to use their own unique moves, with this being optimised and built with the help of data firm Opta.

Gameplay aside, a bunch of others new areas will also be supported in EA Sports FC 24 as well, including a better women's football representation that will see the UEFA Women's Champions League present as well as the LaLiga F and the Frauen Bundesliga. Female players will also be coming to Ultimate Team, with this being the biggest Ultimate Team player pool update yet, as it will incorporate current players, Icons, and more. And on the topic of Ultimate Team, a new Evolutions feature is being introduced so that you can improve and upgrade your players through the course of the season.

On the men's side of things, on top of the already confirmed LaLiga title sponsor deal, EA has entered into an exclusive multi-year agreement with the Premier League to represent all players, clubs, and stadia, as well as signing another exclusive agreement with UEFA for the Champions League.

Since EA Sports FC is more than just this game, EA has also promised that EA Sports FC Mobile will be expanded in the future, and that a new mobile strategy game called EA Sports FC Tactical will be debuting later this year. This is all on top of EA Sports FC Pro, an esports platform that will see players from around the world competing for an elusive place in a championship at the end of a season.

Needless to say, EA Sports FC 24 is looking to be the game to beat when it debuts later this year.