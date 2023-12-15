Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Gamereactor
news
EA Sports FC 24

EA Sports FC 24 and Lego 2K Drive are free to play this weekend

If you love the beautiful game or racing your heart out, you'll want to give these a go this weekend.

HQ

This week's round of Microsoft's Free Play Days program has now been revealed, and it's a really nice selection that is being offered this weekend. All you need to download these titles and play them as much as you like until 8:00 GMT / 9:00 CET on Monday morning, is a subscription of either Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate, and there also major discounts (currently a whopping 60% on EA Sports FC) during the same period if you wish to keep some of them.

• Aliens: Fireteam Elite
• EA Sports FC 24
• Lego 2K Drive

Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is also free to play this weekend, and this offer applies to all formats. Read more over here.

EA Sports FC 24

