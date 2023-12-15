EA Sports FC 24 and Lego 2K Drive are free to play this weekend

HQ

This week's round of Microsoft's Free Play Days program has now been revealed, and it's a really nice selection that is being offered this weekend. All you need to download these titles and play them as much as you like until 8:00 GMT / 9:00 CET on Monday morning, is a subscription of either Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate, and there also major discounts (currently a whopping 60% on EA Sports FC) during the same period if you wish to keep some of them.

• Aliens: Fireteam Elite

• EA Sports FC 24

• Lego 2K Drive

Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is also free to play this weekend, and this offer applies to all formats. Read more over here.