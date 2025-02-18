EA Sports F1 24, Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader, and more are about to be added to Game Pass

HQ

So far in 2025, Microsoft has added a nice selection of titles to Game Pass, and now it's time to see what we get at the end of this month. It's a smaller selection than usual this time around, likely a result of a certain role-playing game releasing today, but it's hard to complain with nice titles like these. Here's what we can expect, and when (games with * will not be added to Game Pass Standard at launch, games with ** are already included with other subscriptions but will now be added to Xbox Standard):



Avowed (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) - February 18*



EA Sports F1 24 (Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play - February 20*



Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) - February 20



Watch Dogs: Legion (Cloud, Console, and PC) - February 25



As usual, extra content is also included as perks to download for free, and the second half of February is better than usual. Among other things, you can enjoy Madden NFL 25: EA Play Supercharge Pack. Minecraft: 1 Month Marketplace Pass, Monster Hunter Now: MH Now Bundle, and MultiVersus: MVP Pack 5 - all of which you can read more about on Xbox Wire.

It's not all good news though, as nine games are leaving the service on February 28 (although we're guessing few will miss the old F1 game given the latest incarnation is being added), but you'll have a discount on them until then if you want to keep any: