EA Sports explains why FIFA 21 on PC is not getting the new-gen treatment

You're watching Advertisements

While the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions will present a series of graphical improvements over the PS4 and Xbox one versions, on PC, FIFA 21 will remain on par with the old versions. When asked about the reason for keeping the improvements out of the PC version, EA Sports replied that upgrading that version would significantly impact the minimum and recommended requirements for the game.

According to data gathered by EA, an upgraded PC version would mean that a big portion of the current playerbase would be left out on the cold, and as such, opted for keeping the game unchanged. When asked about the possibility of FIFA 22 presenting the graphical improvements on PC, EA Sports decided not to comment.