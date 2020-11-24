English
Follow us
news
FIFA 21

EA Sports explains why FIFA 21 on PC is not getting the new-gen treatment

The PC will remain on par with PS4 and Xbox One versions.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

While the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions will present a series of graphical improvements over the PS4 and Xbox one versions, on PC, FIFA 21 will remain on par with the old versions. When asked about the reason for keeping the improvements out of the PC version, EA Sports replied that upgrading that version would significantly impact the minimum and recommended requirements for the game.

According to data gathered by EA, an upgraded PC version would mean that a big portion of the current playerbase would be left out on the cold, and as such, opted for keeping the game unchanged. When asked about the possibility of FIFA 22 presenting the graphical improvements on PC, EA Sports decided not to comment.

FIFA 21

Related texts

FIFA 21Score

FIFA 21
REVIEW. Written by Ricardo C. Esteves

"FIFA 20 already had some problems, but the situation has worsened dramatically with FIFA 21."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy