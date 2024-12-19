EA Sports College Football 25 is the best selling sports game of all time in the US

HQ

It will surely be a wild staff party at American EA this weekend, as the company has just made history. It turns out that their football title EA Sports College Football 25 has become the best-selling sports game in the US of all time.

This is revealed by Circana analyst Mat Piscatella over at Bluesky, who also points out that the game is the best-selling game in the US this year, across all categories. However, December is not included in this data so it could still change if some game really takes off in the Christmas sales.

EA Sports College Football 25 is the first title in the series since NCAA Football 14 was released just over a decade ago, and after this success, we can safely assume that it will return again next year.