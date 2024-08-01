EA Sports College Football 25 is proving to be a tremendous success for EA

HQ

There was a lot of buzz around the return of college football at Electronic Arts. EA Sports College Football 25 was one of the most pre-ordered titles of the year, and its success was consummated by attracting more than 2.2 million in its early access period. Now, just over a week later, we have more news on its great start.

Yesterday Electronic Arts reported its financial results for the first quarter of the current fiscal year 2025. In addition to reassuring its investors about the possible consequences of the current SAG-AFTRA strike of video game players, the giant publisher and developer shared its optimism with the sales figures of EA Sports College Football 25. More than 5 million players started playing the sports title in its first week. Of those, 500,000 did so through the EA Play Trial service, so the success is beyond popular, and will generate significant returns in the next report. In fact, in the current report it has already reported a net profit of $1.261 million, with much of that attributed to the game.

While American football may be far less popular on this side of the Atlantic Ocean, it will be interesting to see if the success of EA Sports College Football 25 manages to cross cultural boundaries to our shores.

Have you thought about giving EA Sports College Football 25 a try?